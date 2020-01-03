ATTLEBORO — New Year’s wasn’t so happy for five people arraigned Thursday in Attleboro District Court for allegedly driving drunk during the holiday.
In Norton, police say 50-year-old Clint C. Patry of 7 Freeman St., in Norton, was arrested after an alleged hit-and-run crash at Route 140 and Freeman Street about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.
No injuries were reported.
Patry pleaded innocent to a second-offense drunken driving charge, leaving the scene of an accident, driving to endanger and failing to drive within marked lanes.
He allegedly had a breath-alcohol test registering 0.21 percent, or more than twice the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to a police report.
In Attleboro, just after 5 p.m. Tuesday police were dispatched for a car that struck a parked car in the parking lot of the Golden Dragon restaurant at 217 South Main St.
Arrested was Wendy J. Leal, 62, of Taunton. In addition to drunken driving, she faces charges of driving to endanger and driving without a license.
She pleaded innocent and was released with a condition that she submit to alcohol testing while her case is pending.
In North Attleboro, 32-year-old Danielle L. Devin of 60 West St., in Attleboro, was arrested about 9 p.m. Tuesday, allegedly after she drove through a red light at Mount Hope and Landry Avenue.
In addition, to drunken driving she pleaded innocent to charges of driving to endanger and a red light violation.
Around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, state police arrested 54-year-old Amadeu Semedo of Providence on Interstate 95 near Interstate 495 in Mansfield after receiving calls from other motorists about an erratic driver.
Witnesses said the car was traveling at 10 to 20 mph and drove in all three lanes of traffic. It struck a guardrail at one point, according to a state police report.
In addition to drunken driving, Semedo pleaded innocent to driving to endanger, driving with an open bottle of beer and driving without a license, according to state police.
In North Attleboro about 11 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a disturbance at the Holiday Inn Express on Route 1.
Police say they found Travis J. Derby, 26, of Constanta, N.Y., asleep behind the driver’s wheel of a van with his foot on the accelerator and the engine revving.
Derby was charged with drunken driving and faces an additional charge of vandalizing the mattress in a police holding cell.
At arraignment, Derby said he wanted to plead guilty when asked if he needed a lawyer.
“I know I’m guilty,” Derby said.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference and an innocent plea was entered by the court. He told the court he would represent himself.
