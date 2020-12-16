Five Attleboro area police departments have been awarded more than $150,000 in grants to pay for equipment, training and traffic enforcement, including overtime for speed patrols.
Foxboro, Norfolk, Plainville, Seekonk, Norton and Rehoboth are among 160 law enforcement agencies in the state to receive federal grants administered by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
The grants will provide for equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives by law enforcement agencies across the state, according to the governor’s office.
Foxboro received two grants totaling $30,960, which will be used to pay for four digital signs that enable police to determine where speeding problems are and for traffic enforcement patrols.
Rehoboth was awarded $57,737 which in addition to traffic enforcement includes almost $38,000 to pay for Tasers and protective gear for police officers.
Norton will receive $39,987 for a speed trailer, radar signs and overtime for traffic enforcement.
Seekonk was awarded $11,594 and Norfolk $11,715 to pay for traffic enforcement efforts and safety equipment.
The funds come from $7.8 million in federal grant funding made possible through the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant program and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The NHTSA provided $3.2 million to fund traffic enforcement campaigns and safety equipment.
All the initiatives contribute to reducing vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and loss of life, according to the governor’s office.
