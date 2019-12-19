REHOBOTH -- Five women face prostitution charges after police raided a local massage spa on Route 44.
Police Wednesday executed a search warrant and made the arrests at the MZ Day Spa at 503 Winthrop St. as part of a months-long investigation, Police Sgt. Brian Ramos said.
Police had received information the spa "may be involved in providing sex acts for a fee to its customers," Ramos said. "During the course of their investigation the police were able to determine the business was in fact providing sexual acts to customers for a fee."
Police also seized evidence, Ramos added.
The following individuals were arrested at the scene: Ming Zhen Hu, 50, of Pawtucket and Hicksville, N.Y.; Yan LingYun, 40, of Flushing, N.Y.; Qiulan Hu, 39, of Pawtucket; Jing Yan, 38, of Pawtucket; and Xirong Liu, 50, of Flushing, NY.
All women were released on bail and were scheduled to be arraigned in Taunton District Court Thursday.
A call to the spa Thursday morning went unanswered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.