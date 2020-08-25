Five area police and fire departments have been awarded some of the $9.6 million in state grants distributed to pay for personal protective equipment and other coronavirus-related expenses.
The Foxboro and North Attleboro fire departments, Plainville police and fire departments, and Rehoboth police were among the 65 fire and 44 police departments across the state to get funding, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office said Tuesday.
Foxboro Fire was awarded $49,979 to pay for radio consoles in addition to COVID-19 decontamination and testing equipment.
North Attleboro Fire is getting $49,062 for personal protective equipment and deep cleaning of the fire station and equipment.
Plainville Fire was awarded $2,617 for Tyvek suits and N95 surgical masks. The police department will receive $47,382 for PPE, decontamination services, sanitizing equipment, overtime and printing costs for signs and brochures.
Rehoboth Police was awarded $24,404 for PPE, training and sanitizing equipment.
Eligible municipalities were invited to solicit up to $50,000 in total funding for their police and fire departments.
The state was given more than $9.6 million in federal coronavirus emergency funding grants for the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security.
