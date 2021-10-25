ATTLEBORO -- There will be at least two new city councilors elected this year.
And there could be a third if political newcomer Daryl Velez is able to knock off one of the five incumbent at-large councilors.
He’s the only challenger for an at-large seat.
Meanwhile, there will be a new councilor from Ward 2 and another from Ward 4.
Council president Mark Cooper who holds the Ward 2 seat decided not seek reelection and council vice-president Kate Jackson who holds the Ward 4 seat decided to run for city clerk.
So that means there will be a new president and vice president next year as well.
At-large incumbent Peter Blais is the longest serving member of board -- 11 terms, or 22 years.
In an interview with The Sun Chronicle, he said having someone with his long-term institutional knowledge is a benefit.
He’s not only the longest serving, but the oldest at 78, but he has not slowed down, he said.
“I’ve got the energy to serve a couple of more years,” Blais said.
He said the city’s big free cash amount of $13.9 million and another $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act money needs careful use and he pledges to make sure its spent wisely if at all.
“Somebody’s got to look out for it,” Blais said. “We’re not in easy times.”
Blais is proud of his dedication to the job, having missed just seven meetings in 22 years. Five of those meetings were due to surgeries and cancer treatments from which he has recovered.
Two were trips to the Masters golf tournament.
“I don’t regret that,” he said. "The vacations made up for a lot of missed family time."
Richard Conti, 68, touts his independence and his hard work on the council.
“I take a very independent view of the job,” he said. “I don’t vote along party lines and I don’t socialize with the other councilors.”
Conti, who was first elected to his at-large seat in 2009, said he puts 125 percent effort into the job which includes a lot of behind the scenes, research and study.
But work is his passion.
“I love it,” he said of the job.
Conti said supporters call him a “voice of reason.”
“I like to think there is a dose of common sense in my votes,” he said.
He constantly advocates for capital improvements as a way to preserve city assets and he fights against overspending, he said.
“What bothers me is how easy it is for people to spend money,” Conti said.
Tough times need him, he said.
“These are trying times,” Conti said. “I think I’m going to get re-elected because I’m the best. And you can put that in the paper.”
Cathleen DeSimone, 55, is finishing her first term and said she’s running again because she “wants to continue moving Attleboro forward.”
She touts her perfect attendance and the perfect voting record she’s achieved in spite of the limits imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
But she said there’s more to being a councilor than that.
“Although attendance and voting are important parts of being a councilor, preparation and thoughtful consideration are equally important,” she said. “To me, the process is as important as the outcome.”
And like Conti, she thinks of herself as an independent voice on the board of 11.
“I do not have an agenda, I do not have a particular political philosophy, and I do not have pet causes,” she said. “I strive to take every issue as it comes and always ask the same question before deciding how I will vote… is this good for Attleboro?"
The work behind the scenes is very important, she said.
“I explore the costs and benefits of the issue and the potential present and future consequences,” DeSimone said. “And, I try my best to consider the interests of every resident.”
She consults with many, she said.
And she pledged to give the city her best effort.
“I will never stop trying to make Attleboro the best it can be,” DeSimone said.
Four-term incumbent Jay DiLisio, 45, said his constituent service qualifies him for reelection.
“I have worked closely with residents on issues that impact their neighborhoods and their quality of life from parking concerns, to rubbish, snow plowing, and traffic concerns,” he said. "In addition, I have worked on complex issues that impact the city as a whole, such as issues facing our seniors, public safety, and education.
DiLisio said experienced leadership is needed as the city recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and its effects.
“We have all felt the impact of (coronavirus) over the last year and a half, and we need to ensure we have effective leadership on the municipal council to lead Attleboro as we emerge from (coronavirus).
DiLisio, who’s chairman of the budget committee, said now’s the time to ensure a strong financial future for the city.
“Last week the city received confirmation of the largest free cash (surplus) certification in its history,” he said. “It's important a large percentage of that free cash is protected to ensure a strong fiscal future for Attleboro. This will be a priority for me if re-elected.”
DiLisio is the mentor for the Attleboro Youth Commission, chair of Ten Mile River Cleanup and a co-founder of the Attleboro drive-thru food drives.
He worked in banking for 15 years and currently works as an assistant registrar for the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
“I think about (city families) with every vote, and I will continue to be (their) advocate at City Hall,” he said.
Ty Waterman, 73, has served one-and-a-half terms.
He won the seat of Julie Hall in a 2018 special election after she resigned to run for state representative.
A retired social worker, Waterman has turned his attention to helping to run the city and touts the listening skills he acquired as a social worker as a boon.
“I'm a good listener and a decent problem solver,” he told The Sun Chronicle. “I also know how to work with a team.”
He's head of the personnel committee which is responsible for vetting mayoral appointments to a number of boards.
And he’s proud of his work as vice chairman of the capital improvements committee
“We've funded the repairs of our beautiful public library, the roofs at our fire department, Wamsutta and Brennan middle schools, and the new gyms that will be coming to Hyman-Fine and Hill-Roberts elementary schools.”
But all accomplishments come from the work of many, he said
“All of these improvements in our beautiful city are a team effort by the entire city council,” he said. “I promise to do my very best for Attleboro.”
Meanwhile, the sole challenger, Daryl Velez, 34, said he’s running to bring new energy and ideas to the council.
“I got into this race because I couldn't stand the sight of empty storefronts downtown,” he said. “It's clear to me that we need new energy and new ideas on the city council.”
Velez said he aims to fight for the residents’ needs.
“I want to represent every person who lives here. Going door to door, I've learned that my neighbors share my values,” he said. “I'm willing to fight for the people who live here.”
Those battles include funding the schools, building a new senior center and conserving green space, he said.
Velez said the council should lead the city in creating a safe place for its residents.
“Doing all of these things will take a lot of initiative and energy,” he said. “With all due respect to my opponents running for re-election, our city needs new ideas to move it forward into a brighter future.”
Velez served on the mayor's Highland Country Club’s Future Use Committee and the Attleboro Cultural Council.
“Serving on (those committees) taught me that investing in our city is the right thing to do,” Velez said.
He is also a former co-chair of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
“More than anything, I want voters to know I will always be available to listen to their concerns about our city, because I believe working together is the best way to move Attleboro forward,” he said.
