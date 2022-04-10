ATTLEBORO — Three people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital in a crash that also injured two others and closed a busy street.
The crash was reported at the intersection of Holden and Bank streets shortly after 4 p.m., on Sunday.
Police closed Holden Street for about 30 minutes following the crash.
Deputy Fire Chief Tom Joubert said the crash was between a car and a minivan, with the minivan ending up on its side.
All three occupants of the minivan were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived on the scene, he said.
Two occupants of the other vehicle, a car, were transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
Joubert said all of the injuries were non-life-threatening.