REHOBOTH — Five people, including a 23-month-old boy, were injured Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident on Route 6.
The driver of the vehicle in which the boy was a passenger suffered serious injuries, authorities said.
The crash occurred shortly after noon at the intersection of Fall River Avenue (Route 6) and Barney Avenue.
One of the vehicles, a Hyundai Santa Fe with Rhode Island plates, ended up on its driver’s side. It was occupied by two females and the toddler, who were trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, Police Sgt. James Casey said.
The females were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence and the young boy to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, also in Providence.
The drivers of the other two vehicles were out of their vehicles and walking around when emergency crews arrived, but were also taken to Rhode Island Hospital.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed a GMC Sierra pickup truck, also with Rhode Island plates, was traveling west on Route 6 when the Hyundai failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Route 6 and Old Providence Road, Casey said.
The driver of the pickup was unable to avoid a collision and struck the Hyundai in the right rear corner, causing the Hyundai to spin and roll onto its side. The Hyundai then slid into a Chevy Equinox with Rhode Island plates that was stopped at Route 6 and Barney Avenue, Casey added.
Due to the nature of the injuries to the driver of the Hyundai, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section was called to investigate the crash.
No additional information on victims’ conditions was available Tuesday night.
Seekonk firefighters assisted at the accident scene.
