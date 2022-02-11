NORTH ATTLEBORO — There could be a five-way race for the school committee in April’s town election.
Both incumbents and three potential challengers have taken out nomination papers for the two seats open on the board, according to the Election Commission. Friday was the last day to take out papers to get on the April 5 ballot.
Ethan Hamilton, the current chairman, and incumbent John Costello have both taken out papers. They potentially face challenges from David Chee, a former selectman and school committee member, and Charles Dobre and Renee Strachan.
Costello and Strachan have until Tuesday to return their nomination papers with the signatures of 25 registered voters for certification. Hamilton, Chee and Dobre have already returned theirs, according to Election Coordinator Patricia Dolan.
Barring any write-in campaigns, the pair of three-year terms on the school board will be the only contests in this year’s election.
Incumbents Steven M Cabral and John M. Gould have pulled papers for re-election to the board of electric commissioners. Cabral has already returned his papers.
Daniel F. Donovan, who was appointed to fill out an unexpired term last year, and fellow member Anthony S. Rinaldi Jr. have taken out papers for the board of public works and Paul M. Rofino will seek another term on the park commission. All the terms are for three years.
Gould, Donovan and Rofino also have to return their papers by Tuesday. All the other candidates have returned their papers with the proper signatures, Dolan said.
The election commission office will be open until 5 p.m.
March 1 is the deadline to submit referendum questions for the April ballot. March 3 is the last day to file a withdrawal or objection to a nomination for any of the offices up for election and March 16 is the last day to register to vote on April 5. Voters can apply for an absentee ballot up until noon on April 4.
Polls will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at North Attleboro High School.