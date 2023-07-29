ATTLEBORO — With four days remaining for candidates in the Nov. 7 city election to turn in nomination papers, five possible candidates have yet to do so.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
ATTLEBORO — With four days remaining for candidates in the Nov. 7 city election to turn in nomination papers, five possible candidates have yet to do so.
The deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Three of the candidates took out papers to run for a seat on the city council and two drew them for a seat on the school committee.
One of the council candidates, former mayoral candidate Timothy Barone, also has taken out papers for mayor again.
Pamela Braman, a potential candidate for the Ward 6 council seat, and Sean Quigley, a potential candidate for an at-large council seat, still have papers out.
So do Michael Wagner, who drew papers for the Ward 3 school committee seat, and Tara Finn, who drew them for the Ward 6 school committee seat.
So far there are candidates for every position and a large number are unopposed.
It doesn’t look like there will be a preliminary election.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.