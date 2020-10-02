PLAINVILLE — Five people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident late Thursday afternoon on Route 1.
The accident was reported about 4:40 p.m. on Route 1 South near Taunton Street.
One patient was briefly trapped in a vehicle. Another, a 30-year-old woman who complained of hip pain, was with a 2-year-old.
Ambulances from North Attleboro, Wrentham and Foxboro took the patients to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.
No other information could be learned by deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.