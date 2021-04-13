Area auto repair businesses say they are expecting a deluge of customers when the state’s vehicle inspection system is up and running again.
Though it was expected to be repaired sooner, the statewide system is now not anticipated to be back in service until “potentially” Saturday, according to the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
Car owners have been unable to get their vehicles inspected because of a malware attack March 30 on the computer system of the state’s vendor, Applus Technologies.
On Tuesday, the RMV extended the time period for drivers who could not get their cars inspected and say police are aware of the problem.
Drivers with March or April stickers will have until May 31 to get an inspection, the RMV said Tuesday.
Several area auto repair shops and inspection stations say they have a call list of customers who could not get their cars inspected at the end of March.
They will be inspecting cars for those customers as well as handling in walk-ins.
“We’ll do the best that we can and we will be practicing safe social distancing,” said Cindy Karol, owner of Pleasant Auto Center at 676 Pleasant St. in Attleboro.
“We are in the business of pleasing our customers. We’ve had to disappoint customers who came in for inspections and we don’t like doing that,” Karol said.
Jacob Fuller of Fred’s Auto Repair at 334 Central St. in Mansfield said he was inspecting 600 vehicles a month before the problem hit.
“It will be very busy when it’s up and running again,” Fuller said, adding that he is optimistic the problem will be fixed come Saturday.
Although the inspection problem has been publicized, Sarah Achin, owner of Achin’s Garage at 32 North Washington St., in North Attleboro, said up to 15 people a day ask about inspections.
Because of the expected jump in car owners who need their vehicles inspected, Achin said she is considering extending business hours to accommodate customers.
“It’s been very frustrating for us,” Achin said, noting that the computer issue is out of the control of inspection stations and has continued for about three weeks.
“I’m not very optimistic,” Achin said about the situation being resolved Saturday.
Before the computer problem, Achin said she had an employee solely devoted to inspecting up to 30 cars a day and now has to assign him to other tasks.
In addition to cars and trucks, Achin said all motorcycles have to be inspected by the end of May.
In a statement, the RMV said it will hold the vendor “accountable for this disruption and is working with Applus to restore services as soon as possible.”
“Applus has indicated that their systems will be operating by Saturday, April 17th in Massachusetts and the Registry will continue working with the vendor to meet this goal,” the statement said.
The system conducts about 15,000 vehicle emissions and safety inspections per day.
Applus said it is committed to fixing the problem.
