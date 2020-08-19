FOXBORO -- A Florida appeals court ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can’t use secretly recorded videos of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others allegedly engaging in and paying for sex acts in a massage parlor.
The court ruled that police violated the rights of the men under the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution, which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures. The ruling bars the tapes’ use at trial and deals a potentially fatal blow to the prosecution’s case.
“The type of law enforcement surveillance utilized in these cases is extreme. While there will be situations which may warrant the use of the techniques at issue, the strict Fourth Amendment safeguards developed over the past few decades must be observed,” the judges ruled.
Prosecutors will likely appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court, but if it stands the misdemeanor charges brought against Kraft and others would have to be dropped for lack of evidence.
Felony charges against the owners and employees of the Orchids of Asia spa in Jupiter, Fla., might proceed as there is other evidence besides the tapes against them.
Kraft, 79, and others were charged in February 2019 in a multi-county investigation of massage parlors that included the secret installation of video cameras in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police say the recordings show Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.
Police say they twice recorded Kraft, a widower, paying for sex acts at Orchids of Asia. Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges but issued a public apology.
If convicted, Kraft would likely receive a fine, community service and other sanctions, but he could also be suspended or otherwise punished by the National Football League.
