SEEKONK — A Florida man arrested in May has pleaded guilty in federal court to participating in a fraud and identity theft ring in which he obtained almost $290,000 from bank ATMs using bogus credit cards.
Dean Emanuel Colin, 26, of Miami, faces sentencing Dec. 5 before Judge John J. McConnell in U.S. District Court in Providence.
He pleaded guilty last month to bank fraud conspiracy and aggravated identity theft stemming from his arrest May 23 at the Santander Bank branch on Central Avenue in Seekonk, where he was using an ATM machine.
Colin participated in what federal authorities call a “cashout scheme” in which individuals use stolen or compromised bank or credit card company account numbers on encoded ATM cards, credit cards or gift cards to withdraw large sums of currency from ATMs.
The ring is responsible for nearly $1 million fraudulently obtained from Santander ATM machines in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey, according to a U.S. Secret Service affidavit.
Colin admitted to stealing $289,530 from Santander and Citizens banks after traveling from Miami to Boston and going throughout Massachusetts and Rhode Island making ATM transactions. He used cards containing fraudulent personal identifying information, according to court records.
He used credit cards from 10 or more American Express card holders on accounts in which there were large or no limit on ATM cash withdrawals, according to court records.
Colin made at least 112 successful withdrawals from Santanders in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and attempted to make more than $280,000 from Citizens Bank.
He also mailed $48,500 to an address in Miami for dispersal among his co-conspirators, who were not named in court records.
The crimes occurred at least from about May 17 to the day of his arrest on May 23, according to court records.
He was arrested by Seekonk police after they were contacted by the Secret Service, who were notified by bank security officials monitoring a live video feed from the Santander ATM on Central Avenue.
The investigation led police to Colin’s room at the Comfort Inn in Foxboro, where they executed a search warrant and recovered $65,920 cash, 11 cards with magnetic strips, a card reader and writer and a USB cable used to encode bank cards among other evidence.
Colin is free on $10,000 unsecured bond with an electronic monitoring device among other conditions, including drug and alcohol testing.
He faces up to 32 years in prison but prosecutors have agreed to recommend a lesser sentence within federal guidelines, which a judge is not mandated to follow.
