SEEKONK — A driver was killed Saturday night when the car he was driving went off Interstate 195 East and struck a tree, throwing the victim from his car.
The driver, Michael Keene, 60, of Sarasota, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:30 p.m. crash between the Route 114A exit and the Route 136 exit in Swansea, according to state police.
Keene was thrown from his 2012 Mercedes C30 when it struck the tree before the vehicle burst into flames.
The two left lanes were closed during the crash while troopers investigated at the scene. All lanes were opened at about two hours later.
Assisting at the scene were Seekonk police and fire officials.
The case of the accident remains under investigation by troopers at the Dartmouth barracks, state police accident reconstruction experts and state police detectives with the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.
