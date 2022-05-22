PLAINVILLE — James Floyd can now have acting removed from his job title as he is set to become the town’s official police chief.
Floyd, who had his start in law enforcement back in 1993 as an auxiliary police officer with the Attleboro Police Department, is scheduled to be sworn in as chief during Monday’s select board meeting.
“Chief Floyd will serve the Town well as the leader of the Plainville Police Department as he is a dedicated officer, an excellent administrator and an outstanding leader,” Town Administrator Brian Noble said. “I am honored to forward my endorsement to the Select Board for their confirmation.”
During his nearly year-long tenure as acting chief, Floyd successfully deployed new law enforcement technology, policy and personnel development, and recruitment efforts to meet the needs of the department, town officials said.
Floyd played a leading role in the police department and town securing a $375,000 federal grant to hire police officers to fill positions lost during the recent budget crisis.
The grant covers the pay of three officers for three years. Plainville is one of only three communities in the state awarded the COPS grant by the U.S. Department of Justice, and its grant is the largest.
Floyd joined the Plainville Police Department in 1997 as a permanent intermittent officer. He moved through the ranks to become a recruit/police officer, detective and lieutenant before being named acting chief last June.
Floyd has been assigned to the Drug Enforcement Administration task force, is currently supervising and managing the Norfolk County Anti-Crime Unit and is a member of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council (MetroLEC) Child Abduction Unit and Investigative Service unit.
Floyd received his bachelor of arts degree from Fisher College and master’s in public administration at Anna Maria College. He will be attending the 83rd session of the Police Executive Research Forum’s Senior Management Institute for Police in June. He is also a Massachusetts Municipal Police Training Committee instructor.
There were two other internal candidates for police chief and Floyd scored the highest on an assessment.
“Being an officer in Plainville for 25 years, I am honored and excited to be entrusted with this amazing opportunity,” Floyd said. “I look forward to engaging with our community and implementing new technology to complement the experience of our dedicated women and men of the Plainville Police Department. Together we will continue and enhance the culture of proactive community policing and exceptional service provided to our residents and guests.”
Floyd took over overseeing the police department last June when James Alfred retired as police chief after steering for 12 years a department he had been a member of for nearly four decades.
Alfred’s departure came just weeks after Justin Alexander left as fire chief for the same post in Easton. Richard Ball, who had been deputy fire chief, became acting chief and was appointed fire chief earlier this year.
Monday’s select board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in town hall.