Flu shots are being given at area clinics starting Tuesday.
Here are the locations and times:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Flu shots are being given at area clinics starting Tuesday.
Here are the locations and times:
The Metacomet Public Health Alliance nurses will be offering a flu vaccination clinic for residents 12 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the senior center, 400 Taunton St.
Both high and regular doses will be offered.
Bring insurance cards and wear short sleeves.
Register at www.wrentham.gov.
A flu clinic, sponsored by the local health department, is taking place from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28 at the senior center, 10 Daniel McCahill St.
The Metacomet Public Health Alliance nurses are offering a flu clinic for residents from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 4 at the senior center, 28 Medway Branch Road.
Both high and regular doses are going to be offered. Ages from 12 are welcome. Bring insurance cards and wear short sleeves.
Sign up at www.norfolk.ma.us.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.