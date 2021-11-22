ATTLEBORO — The city Health Department is offering flu clinics from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, at City Hall, 77 Park St.
Individuals 6 months and older are eligible.
Call to register at 508-223-2222, ext. 3244; walk-ins will also be accepted. Paperwork will be available the date of the clinic for completion.
Flu shots are available but there is also a small amount of FluMist left in inventory for healthy individuals 2 to 18 years old.
Anyone receiving the flu vaccine for the first time will be asked to stay for observation for 10 to 15 minutes.
To help clinic staff, wear loose clothing or short sleeves to provide easy access to your arm.
Questions can be directed to Jacquie O’Brien, RN, or Judy Mendes, RN at 508-223-2222, Ext. 3244, or healthnurse@cityofattleboro.us or healthnurse2@cityofattleboro.us.
Flu vaccine is also available across the state at other locations and flu vaccine availability, based on zip code, can be found at https://vaccinefinder.org.
