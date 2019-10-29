WRENTHAM — A hydraulic line on a trash truck broke Tuesday and leaked about 30 gallons of fluid onto Route 1A (South Street) and in the parking lot of the Mobil on the Run Gas station.
After the line broke, the truck drove off the road and into the parking lot of the gas station, where most of the hydraulic fluid pooled, according to Ed Coletta, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Some of the fluid also leaked into a catch basin on South Street but did not affect any ground or surface water, Coletta said.
Local firefighters used an absorbent to soak up the fluid and the trash company hired Clean Harbors, a hazardous waste removal company, to clean up the spill and catch basin, according to Coletta.
State DEP officials also responded to the scene.
The incident occurred around 8 a.m. and backed up traffic on South Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.