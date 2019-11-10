NORTH ATTLEBORO — The board of health has scheduled a Nov. 19 meeting with public works officials to talk about the recent revelation that the town water supply is not getting a full dose of fluoride treatment.
The meeting was originally planned for Tuesday, but was rescheduled.
Health Director Anne Marie Fleming said the board of public works and public works Director Mark Hollowell, who run the water system, have been invited to attend.
The public works department recently disclosed that the town’s drinking water has been getting less than the called-for doses of fluoride for eight years, and at times some sections of town receive none.
Fluoride, which strengthens teeth, was mandated by a 2000 vote of the town after a divisive battle.
However, in 2011 some wells were shut down for repairs and it was discovered fluoride was doing damage to some of the equipment.
Since then only water from the Whitings Street treatment plant — the major source of water for the town — has been getting the full 0.7 parts per million dose of fluoride.
It would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to upgrade the other water facilities so they could safely handle fluoride, Hollowell has said.
The board of public works has suggested that perhaps the town should vote again on whether to fluoridate the water, a suggestion that has not been welcomed by some other officials and town residents.
The meeting will be held at the police station at 6 p.m.
