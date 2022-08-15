REHOBOTH — A commercial building that burned down in February near the Attleboro line is being rebuilt, but will have some different tenants.
The 60,000-square-foot building on Park Street won’t be home to a brewery that opened just three months before the fire.
The owners of Anawan Brewing Company have decided not to re-open.
“It is with careful consideration and deep regret that I must inform you that Anawan Brewing Company will not be opening its doors again. Although an extremely hard one, we have made the difficult decision to not rebuild,” Steffen Johnson, a town native, said in on a post on social media.
“The reasoning behind my decision is in large a combination of many carefully considered factors; the toll mentally, financially, and emotionally is truthfully just too much for me to personally reattempt an opening,” Johnson added. “Rapidly rising building material costs, pending economic recession, brewing ingredient scarcity, and financial hardship were also all key factors in my decision to close.”
After the blaze, area breweries held fundraisers to support the business that the owners spent years getting off the ground. A GoFundMe page was even set up.
“To everyone who had faith in me, Dan, and Anawan since the day we announced we were pursuing these dreams, WE THANK YOU!! I have said it in the beginning and I’ll say it in the end, we couldn’t have done ANY of this without the help of each and every one of you,” the post said.
The building was destroyed in an early morning fire Feb. 12. The town has no municipal water supply.
“Although it’s been a long 6 months since we lost everything; I can still recall receiving the early morning phone call from my father informing me there had been a fire in the building that ABC got to call home for such a short time,” Johnson said. “I can still vividly smell the scent of the burning wood and smothered smoke...I will never forget the helplessness I felt while watching the ashes of everything WE had put into OUR home float into the crisp February air.”
The business co-founder also urged supporters to not dwell on the fire or closing.
“There have been countless times throughout our short tenure on Park St. that have put a smile on my face,” Johnson said, mentioning lines of vehicles for pickup and the compliments about different brews.
The property housed several other businesses, including Duvally Construction/Heritage Realty, House of Fitness, and a restaurant that was getting ready to open when the fire struck.
The gym plans to reopen in the new building.
“Hard times are often blessings in disguise. Let go and let life strengthen you. No matter how much it hurts, hold your head up and keep going. Strength is the what we gain from the madness we survive….. often it’s your deepest pain which empowers you to be your highest self,” House of Fitness representatives commented on social media.