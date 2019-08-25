ATTLEBORO — The brother and mother of a George Street man who was attacked by his own dog in late July are pushing for changes in the city’s animal control rules.
Current protocols do not require an animal control officer to remove a pet from a home after it has bitten a family member. Instead, it must be quarantined in the home.
But Joseph Celata and his mother, Karen Celata, the brother and mother of Anthony Celata, want that to change. Anthony Celata was bitten in the face, arm and leg on July 29.
The family was upset when ACO Butch Keefer told them on the night of the attack it was their responsibility to quarantine the dog, a 3-year-old Labrador-terrier hound mix.
Joseph Celata said the situation demanded removal.
“I was fearful the dog was still being aggressive and wanted the dog taken out of the house,” he told the city council last week. “He could have come after us. I think this inaction needs to change.”
According to a police report on the incident, the dog was shut off from the rest of the home in a bedroom when they arrived.
Anthony Celata was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital by his mother where he was treated for serious injuries, especially to his face.
Keefer said Thursday that he spoke to Joseph Celata by phone on the night of the incident, recorded information and told him what he should do.
In a case like that, the city’s animal inspector, Chuck Flanagan, is required impose a home quarantine order, Keefer said.
“We do not quarantine an owned dog, a pet, at the city’s shelter,” Keefer, a 15-year veteran of animal control, said. “We never have.”
Mayor Paul Heroux backed Keefer.
“It is not the city’s policy to remove (a dog behaving badly) or even dangerous dogs from a home,” he said in an email to The Sun Chronicle following the incident. “When a dog bites a person, that dog is quarantined at the person’s house. In this case, the family dog bit someone at the house. That is the responsibility of the pet owner.”
Keefer said it’s not a policy unique to Attleboro. Other communities like Seekonk, North Attleboro and Norton follow the same protocol, he said.
“A very high percentage of communities do not quarantine pets in a shelter,” Keefer said.
He said it’s a different matter if the dog is a stray and bites someone. Then an animal control officer is required to catch the dog and quarantine it.
It’s very rare for a pet owner to request removal of an animal from a home, Keefer said.
“It doesn’t happen very often when someone is afraid of their own dog,” he said. “Most people do not want to have their dog removed and put in a shelter.”
The dog was later euthanized.
The city council took up the case this week and President Mark Cooper referred it to the ordinance committee. He said the committee will confer with the police chief, mayor and Keefer and make recommendations to the council.
