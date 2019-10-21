ATTLEBORO — An Attleboro man facing manslaughter charges for the heroin overdose death of a friend is asking that his case be dismissed in light of a state Supreme Judicial Court ruling throwing out a conviction in a similar case.
Public defender Benjamin Evans filed a motion in Fall River Superior Court last week on behalf of 38-year-old Robert A. Bolton, who is charged in the June 2016 overdose death of 34-year-old Alex Cleghorn of Attleboro.
Bolton has pleaded innocent and was scheduled for trial later this month before the SJC ruling was handed down Oct. 3. Now instead of facing trial, a hearing before a superior court judge on the motion to dismiss the manslaughter charge is scheduled for Oct. 28.
Bolton also faces charges of distributing heroin for allegedly selling a $40 bag of the drug to Cleghorn after they arranged the sale through text messages. Both men were heroin users, according to court records.
In the motion, Evans noted the similarities to the circumstance of the case decided by the SJC in Commonwealth v. Jesse Carillo. In the Carillo case, the high court ruled the mere transfer of heroin does not meet the standard of wanton or reckless conduct.
The SJC also said prosecutors failed to introduce evidence that Carrillo knew or should have known that his conduct created a high degree of likelihood of substantial harm, such as an overdose or death.
In both Carillo’s case and the case against his client, Evans wrote no evidence of increased risk to show wanton or reckless conduct was presented to the grand jury that handed up the indictments.
In Bolton’s case, Evans said, the medical examiner found that Cleghorn died of acute opiate and alcohol intoxication. But there is no evidence that Bolton knew Cleghorn had or would drink alcohol before agreeing to split a bag of heroin with him, Evans argued.
The evidence shows “the defendant clearly was unaware of any increased danger since he apparently used the same heroin he provided the decedent,” Evans wrote.
To allow Bolton to be prosecuted for manslaughter — a charge that carries a maximum of 20 years in prison — following the SJC’s decision in Carillo, “would negate the grand jury’s role to protect against unfounded criminal prosecutions,” Evans wrote.
