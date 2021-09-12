The giving, supportive nature of the community reflected itself 20 years after the September 11, 2001 attacks with a food drive held Saturday to benefit five local food pantries at the Attleboro VFW Post 115.
Before donors began arriving, veterans Phil Audette, Donald Vandal and Ed Stanton held a brief ceremony in remembrance of those who died when two planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pa.
Vandal, a chaplain, offered a prayer for the victims of the attack, as well as for the first responders and the U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan.
As he did so, bells from the nearby church began to toll the hour of 10 a.m.
Shortly thereafter, a steady stream of cars began to arrive with their trunks and back seats full of donations for the food drive. Collections have been held at the VFW since April.
Paul Jacques, president of the city’s firefighters’ union, visited the food drive following a 9/11 remembrance service at the fire department.
“What they do here is God’s work, really,” Jacques said of the collective efforts of the VFW, donors and volunteers of the food drive.
City Councilor Jay DiLisio said he continues to be amazed at what he called “the generosity of the community” to help others in need.
While the date of the food drive and the 20-year anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks was coincidental, the giving spirit of the community spanned the decades.
While two decades ago the days and weeks following the terrorist attacks were filled with fear and uncertainty, the food drive gave another opportunity for neighbors to help neighbors for a similar reason.
“Given the events of 20 years ago, where we had neighbors helping neighbors, given the situation of food insecurity, we’re seeing neighbors helping neighbors today,” DiLisio said. “Attleboro is at our best when we come together.”
The annual POW/MIA and 9/11 candlelit vigil and remembrance ceremony is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Veteran’s Memorial Triangle in Capron Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.