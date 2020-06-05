Portia Planning & Wealth Management, Kelly Fox’s financial office at 30 Man Mar Drive in Plainville, is hosting a parking lot food drop-off from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 6.
Donations will provide lunches for children this summer in Attleboro, North Attleboro, Plainville and Norton.
The event is part of the Ameriprise National Day of Service. Fox’s office held a similar effort last year and enjoyed overwhelming support from the community. It collected about 10,800 servings of food and $300 in gift cards and cash donations.
As in previous years, Fox is partnering with the Attleboro Area Council for Children, and this year the United Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Organization will be helping out.
Donors are asked to pop open their trunks and remain in their vehicles.
Items needed include fruit cups/raisin boxes; applesauce cups, pudding cups; crackers/snacks; breakfast/granola bars; peanut butter or jelly; bags of almonds and nuts; gluten-free snacks; pasta sauce; and whole-grain pasta.
The office is also supporting the Fuel for the Weekend program in North Attleboro as well as a summer food distribution program in Plainville.
Wrentham library offers Story Walk
Looking for a place to socially distance? Take the kids for a walk in the fresh air and enjoy a good book at the same time? Check out the new Story Walk on the lawn at the Fiske Public Library off Randall Road in Wrentham. There is even a display in the children’s room window when you reach the end. Children’s Librarian Liz Nadow will be changing the stories periodically during the summer. Look for updates at the library website, fiskelib.org, or Facebook page.
Wrentham still backing the arts
While the annual Wrentham Arts on the Common, usually held at the end of May, was canceled this year because of the pandemic, the Wrentham Cultural Council is making the best of the situation. “We are still dedicated to celebrating arts and culture within our community and beyond, but above all else we value the safety of our artists and attendees,” the organization said on its Facebook page. The council, which sponsors the Arts on the Common event, said it wants to continue supporting artists, adding it is “now more important than ever.” The council encourages the sharing of photos and videos of creative projects. Tag Wrentham Cultural Council on Facebook or email them to ContactWCC@wrentham.ma.us and they will be posted on the Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.