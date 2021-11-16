ATTLEBORO — The final food drive of the year sponsored by the Feed it Forward program and Attleboro Firefighters Local 848 will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20 at the VFW Post-115 and American Legion Post-20, 122 Park St.
Spokeswoman Tara Major, legislative director for state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, said food banks are experiencing increased attendance and need more donations.
“As holidays approach, Attleboro residents are still fighting to put meals on their tables and feed their families,” she said.
Items collected will help support the Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry, and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
Major said checks can be made out to any of the pantries and the cash will have 10 times the purchasing power.
Items sought include non-perishable ones such as soup, lunchbox snacks, juice, cereal, canned or boxed pasta, personal care items, pet food, peanut butter and jelly and canned fruits and vegetables.
Precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.
Donors are asked to have items in bags and in the trunk of their cars.
Individuals dropping off items will not need to exit their vehicle.
Volunteers will remove bags from vehicles and all donations will be wiped down with disinfectant and quarantined as part of the sorting process.
The event was organized by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, Hawkins, City Councilor Jay DiLisio, City Councilor Todd Kobus, Major, Feed it Forward founder Kim Canova, Local 848 President Paul Jacques, Firefighter Mark Renker and former city council Vice President Heather Porreca.
Contact Major at 508-272-7092 with any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.