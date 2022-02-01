ATTLEBORO — A drive-thru food drive originally to be held this Saturday has been rescheduled to Feb. 19 due to a coronavirus illness.
The collection will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20, 122 Park St.
Items needed include soup, lunch box snacks, juice, cereal, canned or boxed pasta, personal care items especially diapers sizes 5 and 6 and wipes, pet food, peanut butter and jelly and canned fruits and vegetables.
Attleboro residents are now dealing with high heating bills and many are struggling to put meals on their tables, organizers said in a press release.
The items collected will help support the Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
Checks to any of the pantries or cash will be accepted and enable 10 times the purchasing power, organizers said.
The collection is sponsored by the National Junior Honor Society at Brennan Middle School and the Attleboro Police Association.
It was organized by state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins, D-Attleboro, city councilors Jay DiLisio, Todd Kobus, Laura Dolan, Michael Angelo, Hawkins Legislative Director Tara Major, NJHS Brennan Chapter Secretary Abi Major, and former city councilor Heather Porreca.
“This is an amazing opportunity for NJHS to be a part of,” NJHS lead adviser Christina M. McGourty said.
Precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.
People are asked to have items in bags in the trunk of their car.
Individuals dropping off items will not need to exit their vehicle.
Volunteers will remove bags from vehicles and all donations will be wiped down with disinfectant and quarantined as part of the sorting process.
For questions contact Major at 508-272-7092