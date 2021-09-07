ATTLEBORO — VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20 will host a food drive from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at 122 Park St.
The drive will be preceded by a flag raising ceremony and moment of silence to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Those who are able are asked to donate nonperishable foods which will be distributed to Hebron Food Pantry, St. Theresa’s Food Pantry, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry and St. Joseph’s Food Cellar.
The organizers said the need in Attleboro is still great.
“Benefits from unemployment are coming to an end, and there are still so many in need; some more than others,” a news release said. “Attleboro residents are fighting to put meals on their table and feed their families.”
Precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in place.
People are asked to have items in bags and in the trunk of their cars.
Individuals dropping off items will not need to exit their vehicles.
Volunteers will be wearing PPE and all donations will be wiped down with disinfectant and quarantined.
The public is being asked for nonperishable items such as soup, lunch box snacks, juice, cereal, canned or boxed pasta, and personal care items.
Those organizing the drive are state Sen. Paul Feeney D-Foxboro, state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro, city councilors Jay Dilisio and Todd Kobus, Hawkins’ legislative director Tara Major and former council vice president Heather Porreca.
