ATTLEBORO — A “drive up-food drive” will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at VFW Post 115 and American Legion Post 20. The dual posts are located at 122 Park St.
“We are glad to be co-hosting this food drive with Feed it Forward,” a spokesperson for the posts said in a press release. “Feed it Forward consists of local restaurants working to raise funds to help feed the folks that rely on our city’s programs for food and meals.
“Despite coronavirus protocols being relaxed, the need is great, so please come by with a bag or box and allow us to safely grab them from your car.”
Donations requested include nonperishable food items such as canned vegetables, pasta, snacks as well as personal hygiene or personal care items and pet food.
Cash donations will buy 10 times the value at the Greater Boston Food Bank.
All donations will be split between Hebron Food Pantry, Murray Unitarian Universalist Church Food Pantry, St. Joseph’s Food Cellar, St. Theresa’s Parish Food Pantry and Food ‘n Friends.
