NORTH ATTLEBORO — An effort to raise funds for a playground at a school that’s been without one for years is set to take a tasty turn.

A group that hopes to build a modern play space at Amvet Boulevard Elementary School is hosting its first Food Truck Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16.

The event will include music, raffles and activities for children, organizers say, along with food from a variety of trucks.

The 62-year-old school currently lacks a playground for its 400 students.

A parents committee is working to raise $200,000 toward the goal of creating, by the fall of 2023, an inclusive play space that can support a large group of students, including those with physical limitations.

The committee presented the school board with an initial check for $10,000 after starting fundraising in mid-March.

The committee’s website, amvetplays.org, has links for those who wish to donate and volunteer for the effort. They can also visit the project’s Facebook page amvetplaygroundproject.

