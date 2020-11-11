A highly unusual string of summer-like days in November was unfortunately forecast to come to an end Thursday and for the foreseeable future.
The warm spell produced five consecutive days of record-high temperatures, stretching back to last weekend.
There were also mostly sunny skies to go with the balmy break, until a cloudy and rainy Veterans Day interrupted that string. The weather sent many area residents outside to enjoy what could be the last stretch of warmth before colder fall temperatures set in for the long haul.
Short sleeves and short pants were a common sight for those who hadn’t put away that attire yet. Visits to area parks and conservation lands were frequent. And it was a good opportunity to get in some yard work as trees have been raining leaves despite the mild temps.
Wednesday saw a high of 74 degrees at noon when a wind gust of 21 mph was measured, according to the Attleboro Water Department. The day broke the old record of 70 set in 2002.
Tuesday reached 76 degrees, breaking by 2 degrees the record set in 1999. Monday topped off at 80 degrees, shattering a record of 72 in 2009. In fact, it didn’t reach 80 at all in October.
The weekend was more of the same, with Sunday’s high of 78 smashing the record of 71 from 1996, and Saturday hitting 77, again obliterating the old record of 68 set in 1975.
Typical high temps for this time of year run in the mid to low 50s, water department records show.
Once the sun set, though, temperatures this week plunged into the 30s and 40s, which are more normal for lows this time of year.
A reflection of what a difference a year makes, Nov. 13 of last year set a different kind of record, a low of 18 degrees for the date.
Thursday is forecast to fall into the mid-60s, with clouds and rain, and Friday through Monday should only get into the 50s, with some rain possible Friday and Monday, meteorologists say.
Tuesday and following days are expected to only get into the 40s, with some nights bottoming out in the 20s.
