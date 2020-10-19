ATTLEBORO
Harry Knarr and his wife, Sonja, were moving into their new home at the Birchwood Mobile Home Park on lower County Street last week when things went very wrong.
Moving company workers came last Thursday, dropped their furniture and boxes of other belongings on the front lawn, moved some things inside, then began to argue among themselves and drove off.
Harry, a 90-year-old Korean War veteran, and his 71-year-old wife had no one to help them get the rest of their belongings into their new home. And their health conditions made it almost impossible to move their things inside before a looming rainstorm hit.
That’s when Sonja called the police, not knowing what else to do.
“One guy came first and then he must have radioed the others. We had seven squad cars. They moved everything in,” Harry recalled Monday during an interview with The Sun Chronicle.
“We beat the rain,” he said. “What a wonderful thing they did. Everything would have gotten rained on.”
The movers did carry some stuff in before they left, Knarr said, just as it was getting dark.
“I don’t know what the problem was,” Knarr said.
Harry said he and his wife came to Attleboro from Rhode Island.
“We moved from a big place to a small place,” he said, speaking inside his crowded living room.
The patrol sergeant on duty that evening, Jeffrey Peavey, said the officers on the shift acted “without hesitation.”
Peavey and officers Tim Keane, Neil Bailey, Rachel Ware, Kevin Sellers, Jordan Gale and Connor McLernon carried the furniture and boxes inside to the relief of the Knarrs.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney said Sonja called police about 8:20 p.m. Thursday and almost the whole shift helped out while others tended to other calls.
“I’m proud of them for going above and beyond the call of duty,” Heagney said.
Fighting crime is only one aspect of policing and gets all the publicity, Heagney said. Answering calls to help people in need matters, too, he said.
“It’s the little things that matter. Part of our delivery of services is taking care of the little things. No call is too small,” Heagney said.
With the moving job done, Harry said he and his wife now have to unpack.
