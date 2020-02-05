NORTH ATTLEBORO — The school committee has voted to adopt school choice for the first time, which means students from other towns can attend North Attleboro schools if there are available seats.
School Superintendent Scott Holcomb said Wednesday the program will start in September with 10 seats being made available in 9th grade at the high school.
If more than 10 students apply, they will be chosen by lottery, he said.
North Attleboro will receive $5,000 for every student who attends town schools under the choice program.
Holcomb said the program will be limited at first to the 9th grade because that is where the vacancies are. It could expand in the future, he said.
The administration recommended school choice be adopted because enrollment estimates show a decline of students attending North Attleboro High School, he said.
Families have many more high school options to choose from in the area with Catholic, private, charter and vocational schools, so fewer are attending North Attleboro High, Holcomb said.
Accepting outside students will not increase operating costs, he said, because the same number of teachers would be needed regardless of whether 10 extra students are spread throughout 9th grade.
State law requires school committees to vote on choice every year. In past years, almost all of them automatically voted no.
But a few years ago Norton adopted choice and last year brought in $600,000 under the program.
Attleboro also voted for it last year and is hoping its vocational department will attract more students.
North Attleboro’s board voted in favor of school choice on Monday.
