It’s 20 years after, and Joe Parent is dying.
And when he dies, he will be another victim of the attacks launched against the U.S. by al-Qaeda terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001.
He won’t call himself a hero, but he will pass as one.
Many true heroes don’t survive their heroic acts and Parent will be no different.
It’s just that his actions took longer to kill him.
He was diagnosed with pleural mesothelioma on Jan. 8 with a life expectancy of one to two years. Eight months have already passed.
A type of cancer, pleural mesothelioma, which impacts the lining of the lungs, is mainly caused by exposure to asbestos, according to the American Cancer Society. There are four types of the disease: pleural (lungs), peritoneal (abdomen), pericardial and testicular, according to WebMD.
In 2012 it was added to the list of cancers covered by the World Trade Center Health Program, which tracks illnesses caused by the attacks and aims to help those who suffer from them.
The air was filled with toxic particles, including asbestos, when Parent, a paramedic and registered nurse, served at ground zero in lower Manhattan starting the day after the towers fell.
He was there with a Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) to render aid to survivors of the catastrophe — but there were none.
Parent breathed the poison air for 14 days along with the rest of his team and thousands of rescue workers, some of whom have already died from other lung ailments and some from mesothelioma, which is just now coming to the fore because the disease can have a long latency time. The American Cancer Society says the time between the first asbestos exposure and diagnosis is usually 20 to 50 years.
Its evil takes time, decades, to develop and that time is here now.
Parent decided to tell his story, not for sympathy, but to warn other first responders who went to ground zero to check their health.
And he wants to urge the powers that be to include mesothelioma on the list of line-of-duty injuries and deaths, to enable its victims and their families to get the help they need, even 20 years later.
“This is really about all the people that don’t know this is happening,” Parent said. “The other guys should be going to get CAT scans and X-rays.”
Early detection and treatment can ease suffering and sometimes prolong life, but mesothelioma is always fatal.
Parent has undergone surgery and three months of chemotherapy.
Today he looks and sounds good, but the cancer is slowly eating away at him.
The final year or two won’t be easy for the man who served his nation and community with dedication, bravery and honor.
Now at 73, he’d still be working as an R.N., but for the disease, he said.
But he’s come to terms with his fate.
“It is what it is,” he said. “I’ve had a good life.”
National Service
A Pawtucket native, Parent joined the Army in 1965.
Those who did then were virtually assured of a tour in Vietnam and that’s where he went.
In 1968, he was a crew chief and machine gunner on a Huey helicopter and death came knocking, but it didn’t get in.
If he was destined to die then, it would have happened on April 18, 1968.
That’s the day he and his crew were assigned to deliver water and ammunition to a unit in the heat of a ferocious battle.
The 19-year-old crew chief could not use his machine gun to defend himself or the Huey because U.S. troops and the enemy were too close together. So he took other action as a fusillade of enemy fire ripped through his helicopter.
It was that action that won him the Distinguished Flying Cross.
This is part of the citation for his award:
“Throughout the entire resupply mission he repeatedly and fearlessly exposed his person to the intense enemy automatic weapon fire while he tossed or lowered supplies to the ground troops below…Through his exceptional courage and tenacity Specialist Parent contributed directly to the success of the mission…”
“I thought I was going to die in Vietnam,” Parent said during an interview at his Attleboro home.
And given the extreme danger of battle, it was not an unreasonable expectation.
Many died in that lost cause aimed at preventing a Communist takeover, but his name is not among the 58,281 etched in the shining black granite known as The Wall in Washington, D.C.
He was one of the lucky ones; he made it home.
Life of Service
When he got home, he continued to serve.
He was a member of Attleboro’s fire department for 26 years and he was the second paramedic to serve on an ambulance crew.
In 1999, he ran for mayor.
One of the reasons for his foray into politics was that he believed the fire department should hire more paramedics.
Paramedics are highly trained medical technicians who can initiate important treatment before the patient gets to the hospital, saving time and saving lives.
It would benefit the city, he believed.
But he was not a one-issue candidate. He attended many council meetings and listened to tedious budget discussions to get a good understanding of city finances.
Parent, however, didn’t make it past the preliminary election that year.
Outside his service to country and city, he and Priscilla, his wife of 38 years, who is also a registered nurse, have enjoyed more “relaxing” times.
They have lived active lives sometimes doing dangerous things.
In his off time, he has been a hiker, rock climber, ice climber and whitewater rafter.
He climbed the sheer rock face of Cathedral Ledge in North Conway, N.H., which pretty much goes straight up.
“I’ve been trying to kill myself for years,” Parent joked when talking about some of his exploits.
A mistake could have resulted in a quick death.
But now the opposite is happening.
For him and his family, it will be slow and agonizing.
Accustomed to being able to do anything he wants, now getting up from the couch to go to the bathroom can leave him winded.
“It’s been a big change in my life, I can tell you that,” he said.
And it’s going to get worse.
His time is short, but luckily he’s got his wife at his side.
“If I didn’t have her I don’t know what I’d do,” Parent said.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 11, 2001, he never saw it coming.
No one did.
Sept. 11, 2001
It was a beautiful late summer day.
The sky was crystal clear and the air was cool.
Everyone was going about their business including Lynn Goodchild, 25, of Attleboro and Shawn Nassaney, 25, of Pawtucket.
They were a young couple in love who were on their way to Hawaii for a vacation. Both had good jobs and bright futures.
The sky was the limit for them.
Michael McGinty, 42, of Foxboro, was an insurance broker for Marsh, Inc., a husband and father of two.
He was on a business trip to New York somewhere between the 93rd and 100th floor of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
And Susan Blair, 35, originally from North Attleboro, was engaged to be married.
She was an employee of Aon Insurance and was already at work on the 92nd floor of the South Tower of the WTC.
Lynn’s father, Bill Goodchild, gave the couple a ride to Logan International Airport in Boston that morning for their flight to Los Angeles with a connection to Hawaii.
There were at least two flights heading to L.A. that morning out of Logan — American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175. Flight 11 took off at 7:59 a.m.
Lynn and Shawn were on Flight 175, and they left at 8:15 a.m.
Meanwhile, American Airlines Flight 77 took off from Dulles International Airport, 26 miles outside Washington, D.C., at 8:20 a.m.
It, too, was headed to L.A.
And at Newark International Airport in New Jersey, United Airlines Flight 93 took off at 8:42 a.m., headed for San Francisco.
Soon after takeoff, al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked all four airplanes.
All were heavily loaded with fuel for the cross-country trips and four minutes after Flight 93 took off from Newark, hell in all its fury, fire and heartbreak broke loose.
America and thousands of lives, including Joe Parent’s, would change forever.
Shortly after Bill Goodchild arrived home, Lynn and Shawn were gone.
The Attack
At 8:46 a.m. AA Flight 11 crashed into the 110-story North Tower of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan between floors 93 and 98 igniting an inferno that melted steel.
That attack killed McGinty.
At 9:03 a.m. UA Flight 175, Lynn and Shawn’s plane, crashed into the 110-story South Tower between floors 77 and 85.
Plumes of black smoke filled the sky.
All aboard suffered instant death along with those in the tower.
Susan Blair on the 92nd floor was cut off with hundreds of others.
At 9:37 a.m., AA Flight 77 crashed into the Pentagon, just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., killing all aboard and 125 on the ground.
And at 10:03 a.m., UA Flight 93 crashed on a field in Shanksville, Pa., after passengers and crew stormed the cockpit to prevent the terrorist pilot from flying it into the U.S. Capitol or the White House just 20 minutes away.
At 9:59 a.m., the South Tower collapsed.
At 10:28 a.m., the North Tower collapsed.
In one hour and 42 minutes those evil acts had wrecked havoc that would reach far into the future.
The death toll for the day was 2,977.
By Oct. 7, U.S. forces were in Afghanistan raining death and destruction upon other al-Qaeda terrorists.
They would be there for 20 years.
The death toll in Afghanistan included 1,926 soldiers killed in action.
A total of 2,461 died in that stone-hard, war-torn land. Another 13 were killed last month in a suicide attack outside the Kabul airport.
Another 20,742 were wounded in action, not including at least 18 in the suicide attack of last month.
But there were others who would not suffer for years.
One resident of lower Manhattan, Jenette MacKinlay, whose apartment was destroyed when the South Tower collapsed, remembered the beginning of the end for those like Parent.
“It broke our windows and the whole cloud came in…the cloud of debris and dust came into our apartment, it was so thick we literally couldn’t breathe…I remember thinking, ‘well if I don’t breathe I’m going to die, if I do breathe I’m going to die. It just felt like death.”
The Consequences
Joe Parent was still in Attleboro when MacKinlay was thinking those thoughts, but he wouldn’t be for long.
Parent was a member of a DMAT out of Providence and it was being sent to what became known as ground zero and “The Pile.”
At 6 p.m. on Sept. 11, he got the call and he was at ground zero the next day.
The dust had not settled. In fact, it was far from settled and Parent has vivid memories of it.
Huge spotlights illuminated The Pile at night as rescuers worked around the clock to save those who could not be saved.
All were dead, but rescuers did not know that.
They were relentless in an effort to find survivors and leave no one behind.
The lights and the dust created an eerie scene.
Dust and debris were “coming down like snowflakes,” Parent said. “It looked like snowflakes in the light.”
“It came down for most of my time there,” he said.
But it wasn’t snow. It was dust filled with the particulate from gypsum and cement, building materials, metals, insulation fibers, glass fibers and other things.
And no one should have been breathing it. But there was work to be done.
If someone was still alive under all that shattered glass, concrete and melted steel, they had to be saved.
“We knew it was bad, but we never really thought about it at the time,” Parent said.
They were there to save lives, but unfortunately all of the injured had died fast in furious flame, falls, or the crushing weight of steel and stone.
And sometimes they jumped, as images from that day showed people plummeting to the ground, choosing between incineration and a quicker end.
Parent’s DMAT team set up an aid station in a deli on Liberty Street just across from where the South Tower once stood.
“The pile was huge,” Parent said. “We were expecting all kinds of survivors, but that didn’t happen. We ended up treating guys who got hurt working on the pile.”
There were cuts, respiratory problems and eye injuries.
“You can’t help but have accidents on such a crumpled up mess that was there,” he said.
And then there was a lone sneaker and a missing soul. Parent can’t shake the memory of that sneaker lying on the ground.
It was new and empty.
“There was this brand new tied sneaker,” Parent said. “It was a sad reminder of all that was left of that person.”
The Plume
Parent’s team was on-site until Sept. 26, breathing the dust for 14 days.
Initially, there were no masks or other protective equipment.
Dr. Philip Landrigan, who in 2011 was dean for global health at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York, told ABC News then that the pH of the dust was high, meaning it was alkaline and “extremely caustic.” He also said that two substances — cement dust and asbestos — among the many toxins in the dust were the most harmful.
“Asbestos is a human carcinogen,” Landrigan said. “It causes lung cancer, laryngeal cancers and malignant mesothelioma, and these typically develop anywhere from 10 to 30 years after exposure.”
The site cleanup officially ended by May 2002. By then, workers had moved more than 108,000 truckloads or 1.8 million tons of dust-covered rubble, away from the site, according to History.com.
Parent fears other first responders, recovery and cleanup workers and volunteers who worked at The Pile were exposed as well.
Parent is one of many to pay that price.
“Just two years ago I was very active. I’ve fallen so far. It’s not just breathing, but chest pain. It bothers me all day long. But it will only get worse.”
Time to Talk
Joe’s wife Priscilla describes him as a “private person.”
As such, he’s not telling his story for sympathy or praise. He wants to help others. It’s another cause for which to fight, something he’s always done.
Parent urges others to keep tabs on their health. An early diagnosis can prolong life and alleviate symptoms.
But there’s more.
It’s time to recognize mesothelioma as a line-of-duty disease, he said.
And the death it causes as a line-of-duty death, he said.
Paul Jacques is the president of the local firefighters union in Attleboro and the legislative agent for the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.
He and his union are trying to get the state to extend a cancer diagnosis as a covered line-of-duty injury to 10 years from five.
Ten years is still a long way away from Parent’s 20 and the thousands of others who will likely be affected, but he is working to try to get Parent some kind of coverage to pay bills that are not covered and to assist his wife when he dies.
Jacques said he’s working with state Rep. Jim Hawkins D-Attleboro, to see what can be done.
So far most of the expenses have been covered by one insurance or another, Parent’s personal health insurance or that of the World Trade Center Health Program, but that may not always be the case.
And when the companies are fighting about which one should cover a bill, Parent is left “holding the bag,” he said.
That’s the last thing he needs as his life slips away.
“We’re working at the local level with Rep. Hawkins to see what our options are to get some kind of coverage,” Jacques said.
“In cases like these, we have to work individually to get him help. The legislative process is long and tedious.”
But for Parent, now is the time to speak out, before he is unable.
It’s time to warn his fellow first responders and it’s time to push for the help they deserve.
“This is the perfect time to put this out there,” he said. “I’m dying and thousands of others are dying. This is just starting. The hardest part is yet to come….”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.