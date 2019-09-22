FOXBORO — It seems many New England Patriots fans seem to be of the “good riddance” mindset when it comes to the abrupt release Friday of star wide receiver Antonio Brown. But, there is some divide over whether he was treated fairly by the team.
Some of those interviewed Sunday at Gillette Stadium as the Pats beat down the New York Jets, 30-14, believe the Patriots should never have signed the controversial player in the first place.
“They knew what they were getting and they didn’t care — they just wanted someone who could help them win. Nobody should be surprised,” said Anthony Velez, 22, a retail manager from South Attleboro. “I know Antonio thinks the team — and everyone else — is picking on him, but he did this to himself.”
The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first team All Pro was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders at the end of the 2018 season and almost immediately began having problems with and was disciplined by Raiders management. Just hours after being released by the Raiders, Brown, 31, signed with the Patriots.
One day later, news broke that he had allegedly sexually assaulted one of his trainers. On Friday, after playing in only one game with the Patriots, and the release of threatening text messages allegedly sent by Brown to a second woman accusing him of sexual misconduct, he was released.
While gracious at first about parting ways with New England, Brown turned, taking aim at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others.
About Kraft, Brown tweeted: “Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly,” referring to Kraft allegedly paying for sexual favors at a massage parlor in Jupiter, Fla., and being charged with soliciting prostitution.
Brown also criticized the NFL and said he would not play in the league again.
“These owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime,” Brown wrote in a Sunday morning tweet.
He also tweeted about broadcaster and former Denver Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe and Steelers quarterback Dan Roethlisberger, both of whom have faced sexual misconduct allegations.
Brown has since deleted the tweets.
Matt Gannon, 27, an insurance broker from Huntington, N.Y., said before Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium that the team was “smart” to release Brown “before he did anything else.”
But he questioned the fairness, with cases pending against Patrick Chung, the Patriots safety who has been charged with cocaine possession, and Kraft.
“I think with Antonio Brown, there’s a lot of media frenzy,” Gannon, a Jets fan, said. “What he’s been doing — the text messages and everything — is pretty outrageous.”
Doug Manganiello, 52, an excavation company owner from Sagamore, said comparing what Kraft is accused of doing with Brown’s behavior is like comparing apples and oranges.
“I don’t think what Bob Kraft did was wrong. It was consensual,” Manganiello said. “What Brown did — what he is accused of doing — is not consensual.”
He said that even though Brown has said he’s done with the NFL, he does not think Brown is going away.
“Maybe he will go to the (Seattle) Seahawks. They need a good receiver,” Manganiello said. “He’s a good player no doubt, but if you’re a whack job, you’re a whack job.”
His son, Anthony Manganiello, 26, a New York City police officer who lives in Northport, N.Y., said he believes the Patriots made the correct decision, but perhaps could have waited until the judicial process ran its course before cutting Brown.
“Did they jump the gun? Probably,” said Manganiello, a Patriots fan, before Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff. “But I believe he (Brown) is mentally ill. You don’t turn down $30 million. We all work with people we don’t necessarily like, but you keep your mouth shut. He just couldn’t do that.”
North Attleboro resident Wayne Nettnay said stories like Brown’s are all-too common.
“I believe the Patriots’ patience with Antonio ran out the minute he began texting the artist referenced in the Sports Illustrated article,” said Nettnay, 59, a sales director in the biotechnology industry. “It is sad because he’s a tremendous football talent who never developed a moral or ethical compass.”
Added Nettnay: “It’s a story that seems to repeat itself all too often. He had a troubled upbringing, then was suddenly thrust into the life of entitlement that elite athletes often experience. The combination rarely produces good results. I know the NFL and MBA tried to coach such players, but in this case, failed. I do not excuse his behavior in any way, but I’m not surprised.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.