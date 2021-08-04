NORTH ATTLEBORO — Usually, when you want to help out an old high school pal, it might mean pitching in to rake some leaves.
For David Rosati, that wasn’t going to be quite enough.
Rosati, a 2004 North Attleboro High alumnus, thought his classmate could use a new roof, and he was equipped to do it.
And besides, he says, it was time to give something back to Chris Lapointe.
Lapointe, 34, a Marine veteran who served in Iraq, is a single dad and North Attleboro Kids Day volunteer who lives with his son, parents and sister in a tidy, well-maintained white colonial on Crescent Avenue.
Rosati, 35, is a North native who is moving back to the area with his family this summer. He has been doing construction since he was 15. A few years ago, he started a company of his own, N.E. Building and Restoration, based in Pawtucket.
He noticed Lapointe’s 45-year-old home, where he’s lived for six years, on a well-shaded lot had a coating of green-tinged moss on the shingled roof.
Rosati said he made some calls to some of his distributors, including shingle maker Owens Corning, and arranged a surprise.
When Rosati and his wife, Kathleen, arrived at the Crescent Street home one day last week, Lapointe believed it was to make an inspection. Instead, Rosati presented him with a plaque informing him he was getting a roof free of charge.
“It means the world,” Lapointe said.
He had talked to Rosati about the need for “some TLC” for his home. He said he liked the idea of giving work to an old friend.
“He’s one of the good ones,” said Lapointe, who works as a technical account manager for designated remote support for Dell.
Rosati said a crew of six men would be able to complete the new roof in about a day.
He said he hopes to do more of this kind of public service project around town.
