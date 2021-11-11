NORTON — A local Army veteran flies his Stars and Stripes a little higher than most people do.
Randy Groves, who served 10 years with the military police in deployments as far flung as Kosovo, Bosnia and Afghanistan with the storied 1st Infantry Division, flies an American flag kite on Sandy Neck Beach on Cape Cod in honor of Veterans Day in this photo provided by his wife, Lisa.
Groves, 47, flew the kite on his birthday Tuesday as a way of making sure veterans’ services “in the past, present and future” are not forgotten, his wife says.
Groves, who is retired from the military, works in the maintenance department at Bristol County Agricultural High School in Dighton.
