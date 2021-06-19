In the last year, it has gone from a mostly family celebration, to a local event, to an official city and state observance, to the nation’s newest federal holiday passed by wide margins in Congress and signed into law Thursday by President Joe Biden.
For Ashley Stewart, the evolution of Juneteenth as a nationwide celebration of freedom for Black Americans has mirrored her own journey over the past year — one that has cost her friends, gained allies and helped turn a young entrepreneur into an activist.
Stewart, now 29, organized Attleboro’s first Juneteenth celebration last year in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis police, and a spate of demonstrations in Attleboro and other local communities.
“I put that together with six days. I’m pretty proud of what I came up with in that amount of time,” said Stewart, a North Attleboro native who grew up in a mixed race household.
That event led her to a seat on the city’s Council on Human Rights and a year of building on the success of the first Juneteenth observance. It didn’t come without a cost.
“I lost some so-called friends, friends on social media, people who I went to school with showing their true colors,” she said, adding, “It stirred up some conflicts even with family members.”
This year’s celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Capron Park, “is going to be even bigger,” she said. It will also be her last in Attleboro. She and her family — her husband and two children, ages 5 and 10 — have moved to Providence where she plans to continue working for social justice and equity.
Juneteenth commemorates the arrival of Union troops in Texas on June 19, 1865, bringing with them the news of the end of the Civil War as well as of the end of slavery. That was more than a month after Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. U.S. Grant at the Appomattox Court House in Virginia, and more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that enslaved people in rebellious states would be “thenceforward and forever free.”
Six months later, in January 1865, Congress would ratify the 13th Amendment, formally abolishing slavery everywhere in the United States.
Stewart, who graduated from North Attleboro High School and was working as a cosmetologist, told Sun Chronicle reporter Kayla Canne following the success of the Juneteenth celebration last year, “I feel like I’ve been trying to be put into boxes my entire life, but I never fit into one box,” she said. “For me, it’s just about being a human being. At the end of the day, are you a good human being? All of those other boxes should be thrown out of the window.”
Stewart said at time that she wanted to create a culture in the local activism scene where everybody has a seat at the table — as long as they are working toward change.
Since then, she was appointed by Mayor Paul Heroux to the city’s rights council. She took part in virtual Neighbors in Dialogue meetings — a program started by the Attleboro Public Library last summer to spark community conversations around race and racism.
“It’s a place to really immerse yourself in listening and learning and sharing,” Stewart said at the time. “It’s a safe haven space, and there are people from all over the place. Some people just don’t know or don’t understand, and that’s OK, because it’s a place for us to talk about it.”
The council has partnered with Rev. Cheryl Harris, pastor of the First Baptist Church “and with different churches and with Black members of this community and neighboring communities.”
“It’s amazing, it’s been growing,” she said.
It’s also included the involvement of the public schools.
“The superintendent and assistants and principals are all in on these calls,” she said. “We are able to connect a lot of dots.” She’s hopeful that the schools will also acknowledge the history of Juneteenth.
“I’ve even had young high school students reach out to me. I’ve invited them to come and volunteer ...” she said. “The ball has started to roll since last year.”
As for herself, 2021 has been “all about growth.”
As a mixed-race woman, she says, “There is no box to be put in, nor will I sit inside one. I spread my wings I feel like a phoenix of some sort.”
While much of the last year was tragic, Stewart adds, “What blossomed and grew from ashes is something I’m very grateful for.”
Since she’s moved, she’s no longer a member of the local rights council, although she still attends meetings as a liaison. She hopes to partner in the future with the Black Lives Matter movement in Rhode Island.
She cites the regular event at Murray Unitarian Universalist Church, where members hold Black Lives Matter signs.
“I am glad to go out there and stand with them. It’s just so beautiful to me,” she said.
Stewart says there are plenty of allies in the city and on the rights council and people of color have those who will fight for them.
“I feel I’ve left Attleboro in good hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.