Forecasted rain Friday has moved Attleboro High School's graduation indoors and postponed North Attleboro's and Seekonk's graduations to Saturday.
Attleboro's ceremony, which was scheduled for 6 p.m., was moved from the athletic field complex into the school.
The in-person ceremony was held in the school gym, and every student was given four tickets. Overflow seating was in the auditorium and cafeteria, Principal Kate Campbell said.
North Attleboro's ceremony will wait a day.
"Due to the continued threat of dangerous weather forecast for this evening we are going to postpone the graduation," North Attleboro High School Principal Peter Haviland said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision knowing our intent has always been to hold the ceremony this evening; however, after careful consideration and consultation, the risk of thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and wind persists to the point where we can’t justify risking the safety of our guests.
"Additionally, if we were to take this risk and host our graduation ceremony tonight, we might have to shorten the ceremony to the point where students who have worked hard to prepare and perform in the ceremony would lose that chance," Haviland said. "We are aware that there is a 70 percent chance that we won’t have any storms tonight. While that could be a frustrating reality to accept, the potential danger, especially to persons with limited mobility, is too great and not justifiable."
The graduation will be held outdoors at the new athletic field complex at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"The weather on Saturday afternoon will be cooler and temperatures will be in the 50’s. There is still a chance of precipitation but there is no forecasted weather that is potentially damaging or dangerous," Haviland said.
Bleacher benches and chairs may be wet, the principal warned, adding umbrellas are discouraged because they will interfere with other attendees' ability to enjoy the ceremony.
Recent graduations had to be held at Community Field because the bleachers weren't safe and had to be removed at the high school field. New bleachers have been installed as part of the new field complex.
Seekonk's graduation
Seekonk's graduation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on Connelly Field at the high school, Principal William Whalen said.
School officials were going to move graduation inside the high school Friday night but decided later Friday afternoon to move the event to Saturday.