Forecasted rain Friday has moved high school graduations in Attleboro and Seekonk indoors and postponed North Attleboro's graduation to Saturday.
Attleboro's ceremony, scheduled for 6 p.m., has been moved from the athletic field complex into the school.
The in-person ceremony will be held in the school gym, and every student has been given four tickets. Overflow seating will be in the auditorium and cafeteria, Principal Kate Campbell said.
North Attleboro's ceremony will wait a day.
"Due to the continued threat of dangerous weather forecast for this evening we are going to postpone the graduation," North Attleboro High School Principal Peter Haviland said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision knowing our intent has always been to hold the ceremony this evening; however, after careful consideration and consultation, the risk of thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and wind persists to the point where we can’t justify risking the safety of our guests.
"Additionally, if we were to take this risk and host our graduation ceremony tonight, we might have to shorten the ceremony to the point where students who have worked hard to prepare and perform in the ceremony would lose that chance," Haviland said. "We are aware that there is a 70 percent chance that we won’t have any storms tonight. While that could be a frustrating reality to accept, the potential danger, especially to persons with limited mobility, is too great and not justifiable."
The graduation will be held outdoors at the new athletic field complex at 4 p.m. Saturday.
"The weather on Saturday afternoon will be cooler and temperatures will be in the 50’s. There is still a chance of precipitation but there is no forecasted weather that is potentially damaging or dangerous," Haviland said.
Bleacher benches and chairs may be wet, the principal warned, adding umbrellas are discouraged because they will interfere with other attendees' ability to enjoy the ceremony.
Recent graduations had to be held at Community Field because the bleachers weren't safe and had to be removed at the high school field. New bleachers have been installed as part of the new field complex.
At Seekonk High School, tonight's graduation has been moved inside.
The ceremonies were going to be held outdoors at Connelly Field but now will be held in the gymnasium starting at 6:30 p.m.
Students have been given four tickets each for the gym, but there will be overflow seating in the auditorium where the event will be live streamed.
"Due to the weather forecast for this afternoon and this evening, we will unfortunately have to hold our commencement ceremony inside," Principal William Whalen said.
The graduation will also be broadcast on local Cable TV Channel 17.