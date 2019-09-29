Fashion retailer Forever 21, which has a store in Emerald Square mall, announced on Sunday it will file for bankruptcy.
According to published reports, the family-held company said it will cease operations in 40 countries, including Canada and Japan, and will close up to 178 stores in the United States and 350 overall across the globe. A list of the stores that will be closing was not available on Sunday night.
The company plans to continue its online store.
“What we’re hoping to do with this process is just to simplify things so we can get back to doing what we do best,” Linda Chang, the chain’s executive vice president, said in an interview with The New York Times.
Chang’s parents, Do Won and Jin Sook Chang, founded Forever 21 in the 1980s and still run the chain.
