NORTH ATTLEBORO — There’s no doubt Stephen Travers has had his share of challenges during his career, most of which was spent as an infantry soldier with the 10th Mountain Division out of Fort Drum, N.Y.
He first saw combat in Somalia in 1993, then later during multiple tours of Afghanistan and Iraq.
The 58-year-old, 1982 North Attleboro High School graduate retired from the Army in 2018 as a command sergeant major, but that didn’t stop him from continuing to serve his country. He took over as the veterans agent for North Attleboro, Wrentham and Plainville in April.
And though his post as veterans agent is like a walk in the park compared to combat, it’s not without its challenges, as he found out this past Memorial Day, his first Memorial Day in that position.
Each year the veterans agent office is responsible for marking the graves of every veteran buried in the the towns with small American flags.
He and a group of volunteers, including a slew of hardworking Boy Scouts, head out to the various cemeteries throughout the towns in the weeks before the holiday.
But this year he and the volunteers apparently missed one cemetery — a place referred to as the Old St. Mary’s Cemetery, a small plot tucked away behind the sprawling Mr. Hope Cemetery and St. Mary’s Cemetery.
“I grew up here and, frankly, we didn’t even know it was there,” he said.
The cemetery, which is home to the graves of many veterans including a number of Civil War soldiers, has fallen into disrepair. Some stones have been toppled.
Ann J. Chapdelaine, who once served as chairwoman on the North Attleboro Historic Commission, realized the flag oversight, discovering it during a leisurely walk through the cemetery around Memorial Day.
She notified Travers. He was on it immediately.
With 100 or so flags under his arm, he quickly headed out to right the wrong, walking the plot several times to ensure that every veteran’s grave was properly marked. He ended up planting about 40 flags in the cemetery.
“I felt badly about it,” Travers said. “Those 40 or so guys deserve to be honored like everyone else.”
The oversight won’t happen again, he said. “I assure you, those graves will be marked next year in time for Memorial Day.”
And Chapdelaine, for her part, is trying to ensure that the cemetery itself — which is under the custodianship of the Transfiguration of the Lord Parish and includes the former St. Mary, St. Mark and Sacred Heart parishes — gets the care and upkeep it deserves.
She said she’s trying to organize a volunteer group through the church to help maintain and conduct cleanups in the graveyard. In addition to toppled and broken gravestones, a beautiful stone burial vault sits in disrepair. Chapdelaine said it is dire need of a new roof.
“It’s all part of the town’s rich history,” she said. “We can’t just forget about it.”
