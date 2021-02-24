FOXBORO -- A former staffer for State Sen. Paul Feeney has lost the endorsement of major Democratic party figures, including Feeney, in his run for the state Legislature after allegations of sexual harassment emerged this week.
Feeney, D-Foxboro, along with Attorney General Maura Healey and former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III have pulled their endorsements of Valentino “Tino” Capobianco following the allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment.
In a statement released after GBH News radio reported the allegations on Tuesday, Feeney said he had only recently been made aware of “serious and deeply concerning allegations” against Capobianco. “Every allegation needs to be taken seriously, and the people who have bravely come forward need to be treated with the utmost respect and dignity. They should be listened to and heard. This afternoon, I notified the campaign that I have withdrawn my previous endorsement of Capobianco’s candidacy."
On a posting on his Facebook page dated Feb. 12, Capobianco had thanked Feeney for his endorsement, calling him his “friend, mentor and boss.”
Feeney did not immediately respond to a request seeking further comment on Wednesday.
Capobianco, a Winthrop resident and member of the school committee there, served as Feeney’s chief of staff before joining several candidates running for the state representative seat left vacant by the decision of former Democratic House Speaker Robert DeLeo to step down to take a job at Northeastern University.
Along with Suffolk County Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Capobianco also gained the endorsements of several labor unions and dozens of elected officials. Tompkins has also withdrawn his endorsement, according to broadcast reports.
A Healey aide said that since her endorsement on Friday, she has been made aware of “several allegations of inappropriate and troubling behavior.”
Healey’s office told GBH that multiple women sent Healey emails following her endorsement asking her to reconsider, including one who said Capobianco had “an unfortunate history of making women feel uncomfortable and unsafe.”
A spokesperson for Kennedy called the allegations against Capobianco “serious, credible and deeply troubling."
The Capobianco campaign said the allegations are “false and defamatory” and “are clearly and unfairly designed to influence the election.”
According to GBH News, Capobianco is an active member of the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee and, besides working as chief of staff, previously served as communications director for Feeney, a state house aide for DeLeo and the community affairs deputy director for the Middlesex Sheriff’s office.
There are four other candidates in the March 2 primary election to succeed DeLeo: Richard Fucillo, Juan Pablo Jaramillo, Jeffrey Turco and Alicia DelVento.
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., endorsed Jaramillo on Friday.
(Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.)
