A former Attleboro woman and her husband were among the 200,000 people who have been evacuated from their homes to escape destructive wildfires in Northern California wine country.
Karen Aijala Carpenter said Monday she and her husband Don were celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Healesburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Healesburg, Calif. with other parishioners when the evacuation order came Saturday.
“Everyone had to pack up and leave,” said Carpenter, who now lives in Windsor, Calif., about nine miles north of Santa Rose in Sonoma County.
The Kincade wildfire broke out last week and came less than a mile from her home. She and her husband went south to Santa Rosa to stay at her son’s home in the southeast section of the city.
The blaze that broke out amid Sonoma County’s vineyards and wineries north of San Francisco exploded to at least 103 square miles, destroying 96 buildings, including at least 40 homes, and threatening 80,000 more structures, authorities said.
Among the properties destroyed, Carpenter said, was a horse training facility called Fieldstone Farm, southeast of Windsor.
“The fire is heading south,” Carpenter said.
She said she was relieved her home was spared but is “sickened” about the damage the fires have caused.
“It is nerve wracking,” she said.
Carpenter and her family moved to Attleboro when she was 5. She moved to California in 1969 and she and her husband just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in August.
Her father, the late Sulo Aijala, founded Intracate Machine and Engineering, Inc. in Attleboro.
In California, the state’s biggest utility, Pacific Gas & Electric, cut off power to an estimated 2.5 million people in the northern part of the state over the weekend in yet another round of blackouts aimed at preventing windblown electrical equipment from sparking more fires. And more shut-offs are possible in the next few days.
On Monday, the utility said its power lines may started two wildfires over the weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Also on Monday, a fire erupted before dawn in Los Angeles in Southern California and roared up slopes into well-to-do neighborhoods, threatening thousands of homes. Tens of thousands of people were ordered to clear out.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James tweeted that he and his family had to evacuate their home in the city’s exclusive Brentwood section. There was no immediate word on its fate.
“I pray for all the families in the area that could be affected,” he tweeted. “Pretty please get to safety ASAP.”
The fire was burning in the upper elevations of the Brentwood area. The evacuation area extended westward through Pacific Palisades down to the Pacific Coast Highway, encompassing some of the most exclusive real estate in California, where celebrities and executives live in mountain and ridgetop retreats that cost tens of millions of dollars but are surrounded by tinder-dry vegetation.
Night-flying helicopters made water drops before daybreak, and airplanes unleashing loads of water and bright pink fire retardant joined the battle after the sun came up.
Mount St. Mary’s University evacuated 450 students from its Chalon campus nearby. And the University of California, Los Angeles in the city’s Westwood section canceled classes — not because of any direct threat from the fire but because of road closings and evacuations affecting people on their way to UCLA.
Similarly in Northern California, some 40 school districts in Sonoma County canceled classes. And the University of California, Berkeley, called off classes because of the power outages there.
Fire conditions statewide have made California a “tinderbox,” said Jonathan Cox, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Of the state’s 58 counties, 43 were under warnings for high fire danger Sunday, with flames driven by gusts that reached more than 102 mph.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the weekend.
