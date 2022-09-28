Tropical Weather

Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot in The Villages of Sumter County, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

Hurricane Ian packing 155 m.p.h. winds came roaring out of the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall on the west coast of Florida in the vicinity of Fort Myers and began to move slowly inland.

Thomas Smith a resident of Fort Myers and a former Attleboro area resident picked up the phone when a reporter called.

