Hurricane Ian packing 155 m.p.h. winds came roaring out of the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall on the west coast of Florida in the vicinity of Fort Myers and began to move slowly inland.
Thomas Smith a resident of Fort Myers and a former Attleboro area resident picked up the phone when a reporter called.
He had no time to speak.
"There's a hurricane going on down here," he said. "I'm hunkering down...sorry....bye."
Cynthia Ficicchy, who graduated from Attleboro High School, who had relatives on the police and fire departments, and her husband Jim live in a mobile home park in Port Charlotte, but evacuated to the home of a friend outside of Port Charlotte.
She said there's a little wind and rain at the moment.
"It's not bad right now," she said. "This is our first hurricane, but so far we're fine."
Martha Cave who lives in Estero said the eye of storm was passing to the west of her town around 2:45 p.m.
Estero is south of Fort Myers.
"The lights have been flickering on an off and there are really high wind gusts," she said. "It's raining really hard."
Cave said she left the trailer park in which she lived and is sheltering at her niece's home.
Meanwhile Leland Ross of St. Petersburg, formerly of Plainville, said the "wind is blowing and its raining like hell."
He has not caught a glimpse of any destruction yet.
"I haven't seen any damage, but there's a lot of water," Ross said.
Ross is hunkering down with his wife Monica McCann.
The National Weather Service is predicted the storm would come ashore in the Cape Coral and Fort Myers areas.
The storm is 500 miles wide so its impact will be enormous.
As of 3 p.m., it was still a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130-156 mph. It is expected to drop to a Category 3 storm by the time it hits land, but that still packs winds between 111 mph and 129 mph.
The NWS described Ian as “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.”
Storm surge along the coast in the Fort Myers area is expected to be between 12 feet and 18 feet which will flood many areas.
Earlier in the day former area residents were getting ready for the storm.
Michele Dillon said in a post on The Sun Chronicle Facebook site that she was born and raised in Attleboro, but lives now in Estero, Fla., which is just south of Fort Myers.
She was bracing for the storm on Wednesday morning.
“Shutters are up, generator is ready, lots of food and water as we wait for landfall,” she said in her post.
“This is the price you pay to live here, I guess like all the Nor’easters and winter storms in Massachusetts.”
Susan Mattero said she was born in Massachusetts.
“I have been in (Florida) for 6 months,” she said. “First hurricane and we are doing as we are told and ready.”
Lorie Salisbury reported her son lives in Fort Myers.
“They are going to hunker down in their apartment,” she said.
Dan Rondeau reported his uncle lives in Punta Gorda which is in the bull’s-eye area.
“My uncle is right in the path in Punta Gorda,” he posted. “We have been in contact with him and he is okay, just really nervous for this storm!”
Steve McKenna moved to Sarasota from Pawtucket in 2003.
Sarasota is north of Fort Myers.
“I've been (through) a few of them at this point,” he said in his post. “To prepare we stocked water and put up our hurricane shutters, we've got a generator and reasonable fuel reserves to help keep the fridge and a window AC running if we lose power for any extended time. We have food and supplies to keep us sustained following the storm.”
He said maintaining a calm demeanor is important.
“We also refuse to contribute to any hysteria or mania amongst our fellow Floridians, snowbirds, tourists, and anyone stuck here while the weather rages,” he said. “That last bit is probably the most important aspect, that and helping your community after the dust settles. We're all in it together, and petty differences wash away quick in the face of a natural disaster. Help each other, protect each other, and be safe out there everyone!”
Nancy Hannah said her sister and her husband live in Venice which is just north of Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
"They have friends from Rhode Island staying with them, who had to evacuate their house," Hannah said. "They live in a condo with a pond in back yard and the Myakka River across the road. They are about a 10-minute ride from the ocean and downtown Venice, the island. They are well prepared as they can be, water, food, generator. Fingers crossed."
Dianne Washington Osburn reported around noon that the winds are picking up in St. Petersburg which is north of Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
“We moved from Attleboro to Florida 11 years ago and we live on a island,” she said. “Hopefully it won’t be too bad here keeping an eye on our neighbors here. Got plenty of food, just keeping an eye to see if we get flooded or not. Will keep you posted.”
Richard Couto, whose 81-year-old aunt lives in Edgewater, which is on the eastern side of state, said she’s “hunkering down.”
Julia Courbron said she has friends or family in Polk County which is expected to get blasted.
“They barricaded themselves in their home with supplies of food and batteries,” she said. “Smack in the middle of the hit.”
Katy Mulcahy said her niece and husband live in Astor, Florida, which is less than a mile away from the St. John's River, on the east coast north of Orlando.
“They are very, very worried about flooding,” Mulcahy said. “They have taken all the precautions they can to secure their home.”
Chris Connor, who lives in Port Charlotte, reported that he was raised in Mansfield and so far the storm is “similar to any Nor’easter.”