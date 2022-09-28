Tropical Weather

Utility trucks are staged in a rural lot in The Villages of Sumter County, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified as it neared landfall along Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 155 mph (250 kph), just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status.

 Stephen M. Dowell - member, Orlando Sentinel

Hurricane Ian packing 155 mph winds came roaring out of the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall on the west coast of Florida in the vicinity of Fort Myers around 3 p.m. and began to move slowly inland.

While it was expected to weaken as it moved over land, residents will still get slammed with hurricane force winds.

