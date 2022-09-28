Hurricane Ian packing 155 mph winds came roaring out of the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico and made landfall on the west coast of Florida in the vicinity of Fort Myers around 3 p.m. and began to move slowly inland.
While it was expected to weaken as it moved over land, residents will still get slammed with hurricane force winds.
Thomas Smith, formerly of the Attleboro area and now a resident of Fort Myers, picked up the phone when a reporter called.
He sounded a little desperate and he had no time to speak.
"There's a hurricane going on down here," he said. "I'm hunkering down...sorry....bye."
Cynthia Ficicchy, who graduated from Attleboro High School and had relatives on the police and fire departments, lives with her husband Jim in a mobile home park in Port Charlotte, but evacuated to the home of a friend outside the Florida community.
She said there was a little wind and rain when contacted by a reporter.
"It's not bad right now," she said. "This is our first hurricane, but so far we're fine."
Martha Cave, who is also from the Attleboro area and now lives in Estero, south of Fort Myers, said the eye of storm was passing to the west of her town around 2:45 p.m.
"The lights have been flickering on an off and there are really high wind gusts," she said. "It's raining really hard."
Cave said she left the trailer park in which she lived and is sheltering at her niece's home.
Meanwhile, Leland Ross of St. Petersburg, formerly of Plainville, said the wind was "blowing and it's raining like hell."
He had not caught a glimpse of any destruction yet.
"I haven't seen any damage, but there's a lot of water," Ross said.
Ross was hunkering down with his wife Monica McCann.
The hurricane is 500 miles wide so Florida was bracing for an enormous impact.
The National Weather Service described Ian as “extremely dangerous and life-threatening.”
Storm surge along the coast in the Fort Myers area was expected to be between 12 and 18 feet and flood many areas.
Earlier in the day, area residents and former area residents posted reports, updates and concerns over the storm on The Sun Chronicle Facebook page.
Michele Dillon said she was born and raised in Attleboro, but lives now in Estero.
“Shutters are up, generator is ready, lots of food and water as we wait for landfall,” she said. “This is the price you pay to live here, I guess like all the Nor’easters and winter storms in Massachusetts.”
Susan Mattero said, “I have been in (Florida) for 6 months. First hurricane and we are doing as we are told and ready.”
Lorie Salisbury said her son lives in Fort Myers. “They are going to hunker down in their apartment,” she said.
Dan Rondeau reported his uncle lives in Punta Gorda ,which is in the storm's bull’s-eye area.
“My uncle is right in the path in Punta Gorda,” he posted. “We have been in contact with him and he is okay, just really nervous for this storm!”
Steve McKenna moved to Sarasota, north of Fort Myers, from Pawtucket in 2003.
“I've been (through) a few of them at this point,” he said in his post. “To prepare we stocked water and put up our hurricane shutters, we've got a generator and reasonable fuel reserves to help keep the fridge and a window AC running if we lose power for any extended time. We have food and supplies to keep us sustained following the storm.”
He said maintaining a calm demeanor is important.
“We also refuse to contribute to any hysteria or mania amongst our fellow Floridians, snowbirds, tourists, and anyone stuck here while the weather rages,” he said. “That last bit is probably the most important aspect, that and helping your community after the dust settles. We're all in it together, and petty differences wash away quick in the face of a natural disaster. Help each other, protect each other, and be safe out there everyone!”
Nancy Hannah said her sister and her husband live in Venice, which is just north of Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
"They have friends from Rhode Island staying with them, who had to evacuate their house," Hannah said. "They live in a condo with a pond in back yard and the Myakka River across the road. They are about a 10-minute ride from the ocean and downtown Venice, the island. They are well prepared as they can be, water, food, generator. Fingers crossed."
Dianne Washington Osburn reported around noon that the winds were picking up in St. Petersburg, which is north of Cape Coral and Fort Myers.
“We moved from Attleboro to Florida 11 years ago and we live on an island,” she said. “Hopefully it won’t be too bad here keeping an eye on our neighbors here. Got plenty of food, just keeping an eye to see if we get flooded or not.”
Richard Couto said his 81-year-old aunt, who lives in Edgewater, on the eastern side of state, is “hunkering down.”
Julia Courbron said she has friends or family in Polk County, which was expected to get blasted.
“They barricaded themselves in their home with supplies of food and batteries,” she said. “Smack in the middle of the hit.”
Katy Mulcahy said her niece and husband live in Astor, Fla., which is less than a mile away from the St. John's River on the east coast, north of Orlando.
“They are very, very worried about flooding,” Mulcahy said. “They have taken all the precautions they can to secure their home.”