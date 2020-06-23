ATTLEBORO — Residents are being asked to “back the blue” at a rally in support of local law enforcement Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Common in the city’s downtown.
Former city councilor and congressional candidate Julie Hall is promoting the event as a “positive and peaceful” one.
“We are not trying to relate this to any other activities going on in the country,” Hall said.
She said police officers work to serve the community and the event will show “we are there for them too.”
Hall, an Air Force veteran who is running for the Republican nomination for the House of Representatives’ seat being vacated by Democrat Joseph P. Kennedy III, said the event is something entirely separate from her candidacy for Congress.
While not denying “there are some bad actors in law enforcement, obviously,” Hall said, “we want to let (police) know that we care about them.”
While she said no permit is needed for the rally, she has let city hall and the police department know about her plans.
The rally begins at 5:30 p.m. at the common, located at Pleasant and Park streets, and participants are being asked to dress in blue, bring blue balloons and carry supportive signs. They are also urged to practice social distancing.
Hall’s Facebook posting supporting the event says, “Write your name and a note on a Blue Heart (and) we will collect them and deliver to the Police Department at the end of the rally.”
Residents are also asked to place a blue light bulb in an outside lamp at their homes and leave it there through July.
“If you are not comfortable attending in person, you may wish to ‘slowly’ drive by the Attleboro Police Department and beep your horn in support. Please be observant of vehicles ahead of you,” Hall said.
Although she said the rally is not part of her campaign, her announcement of the event is on her Facebook page, which is promoting her candidacy under a “Julie Hall for U.S. Congress” banner.
Hall, who also has been a candidate for state representative from Attleboro, is on the ballot in the Sept. 1 GOP primary. Her opponent is David Rosa, a perennial Republican candidate from Dighton.
On June 6, a large rally was held in Attleboro’s Capron Park.
It was organized by a group of area high school students in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day.
The Capron Park rally ended with a march by scores of people to the Attleboro police station for a peaceful, albeit loud, demonstration.
