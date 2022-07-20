ATTLEBORO — A controversial ordinance that would ban hunting on public property and require written permission on private property could make its way back to the city council floor.
Former city councilor and animal advocate Roxanne Houghton went before the council Tuesday to request that the ordinance, which was voted down in April 2019, be brought back for another vote.
The vote in 2019 was close but lost 6-5.
The proposal stirred up stiff opposition from hunters.
Houghton spoke at a committee-of-the-whole session, where members of the public are allowed to address the body on matters of affecting the city. She argued that forestland in the city is diminishing, which brings hunters closer and closer to homes and thus endangers residents.
“There have been massive losses of forest in Attleboro and it impacts our wildlife and our quality of life,” she said.
She was referring to an explosion of home building in the city, including a 40-house subdivision known as Cooper Farm on Pleasant Street near the Norton line and others that are in the pipeline, such as a 45-house subdivision on Locust Street.
A Sun Chronicle story in June 2019 documented the increasing number of homes and the decreasing amount of forest and farm land.
Houghton noted that with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, people were forced to stay home from work and school and as a result, many sought refuge in the woods.
“One thing we all learned was it’s nice to be outdoors,” she said.
But, Houghton said, the woods are becoming less safe.
“People have a right to be safe there,” she said. “The days of putting on an orange vest and hoping for the best are gone.”
“Public safety is the number one job of everyone sitting here,” she added, referring to the councilors.
“I want to end the use of lethal weapons on public lands and conservation land. Attleboro is a hunting destination. If that wasn’t so serious, it would be laughable. We don’t want to have to worry about people coming on our land to kill things,” Houghton said.
She asked that the defeated ordinance be brought back.
Council President Jay DiLisio asked her to submit her written comments to the council.