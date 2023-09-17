ATTLEBORO -- Julie Hall is back. This time she’s running for a seat on the Republican State Committee.
Every four years, voters get to elect one man and one woman for the committee in each of the state’s 40 senatorial districts.
Hall, a former city councilor who has also run for state representative, is now bidding for the Bristol Norfolk District and hopes to replace Angela Davis of Foxboro, she said in a press release.
“Davis has been been on the State Committee for over 10 years and has done tremendous work for our party,” Hall said.
“The duties are to promote the aims of the party, work with the national, state, and local city and town committees and help nominate and elect party candidates. I have a lot of experience to share,” she said.
Hall said she still needs signatures to get on the ballot.
Hall has run for state representative and the 4th District in Congress against Jake Auchincloss. She dropped out of the congressional race in 2022 citing family and health reasons.
Hall grew up in Walpole, enlisted in the Air Force in 1978 and rose to the rank of colonel while earning a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in health administration and human resources management.
She eventually became a hospital chief executive, a role traditionally reserved for male officers.
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.
