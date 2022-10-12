ATTLEBORO — Former four-term city councilor and Attleboro businessman John Davis will make another attempt to win the mayor’s office.
Davis, 57, who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 1997 and 2007, said he feels the time is right to give it another go.
He said it’s hard to beat a popular incumbent, but with Mayor Paul Heroux not running for a fourth term and the possibility Heroux could be elected sheriff of Bristol County, there will be an open seat this January or in 2024.
Davis was Ward 5 councilor and also served on the planning board.
He once owned and ran Connelly Gold Stamping on Union Street and lately has run his own business, John Davis Home Repair and Improvement Co.
A serious fall, however, has kept him from much of the home repair operation in recent months.
Surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston had to rebuild Davis’ left shoulder and arm, which were badly damaged in the tumble down his cellar stairs, he said.
But, he said, the recovery time gave him an opportunity to think about returning to politics, which he’s now decided to do.
“This is the first time there will be an open seat in 40 years,” he said. “It’s very difficult to beat a popular incumbent.”
In 1983 Gerald Keane left after three terms, leaving the mayor’s seat open. Brenda Reed then became the city’s first woman mayor beating out Kai Shang for the job. Reed was defeated by Shang after serving one term.
Two other candidates beat incumbents after they had worn out their welcome.
Kevin Dumas did that in 2003 when he came out of nowhere to defeat Judy Robbins, and Heroux, a three-term state representative, did that in 2017 when he came out of somewhere to beat Dumas.
Robbins and Dumas served six and seven terms, respectively.
Davis said he’s not interested in serving more than two terms.
“I’ve probably talked to about two thousand people and I already have 800 sign locations lined up,” he said Wednesday.
He announced his intent first on WARA radio’s Dave Kane show a couple of Saturdays ago, but is planning a splashier announcement sometime in the future.
“We’re talking about an election that’s a year away,” he said, unless of course Heroux is elected sheriff. Then all candidates would need to hit the ground running and quickly.
He said a number of former elected officials are backing him.
“Our campaign is well on its way,” Davis said. “I’m very happy with the support I’ve gotten.”
If elected, Davis said he would focus on managing the city rather than being an activist mayor. Heroux has gotten a number of environmental ordinances through the city council.
Davis said he would focus on improving the city’s infrastructure.
Two-term at-large city councilor Cathleen DeSimone, 56, has declared her candidacy for mayor as well.
Like Davis, she first announced on Kane’s show.
DeSimone, who’s a lawyer, said she’s enjoyed her two terms on the council and is ready to take the next step.
“I think I can bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to City Hall,” she said in a previous news story.
In a previous interview, she said she wanted to be ready to campaign if Heroux, a Democrat, beats Republican incumbent Tom Hodgson for sheriff on Nov. 8.
“Things will move very quickly if (Heroux) wins and I want to be ready,” DeSimone said.
“When was the last time there was an open office?” DeSimone asked. “It’s been a while so it could be very interesting. It’s exciting for Attleboro to have an open seat.”
George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.