ATTLEBORO — Former candidate for the 4th Congressional District seat Julie Hall announced Wednesday she’s running again.
Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat, defeated Hall in November of 2020, winning the seat with 61 percent of the vote.
Hall, a Republican, announced her intention to challenge Auchincloss a second time just days after Newton resident Emily Burns announced her intention to take on the first-term representative. Burns, a businesswoman and mother of three is a Libertarian, but is running as a Republican.
The 4th District covers 34 cities and towns.
Hall is a retired Air Force colonel and former at-large city councilor in Attleboro.
Her campaign sent The Sun Chronicle an email with the announcement, which put forth an “America first” agenda.
“Julie embraces America First policies that focus on regenerating healthy communities within our own country and she sees an immediate need to support the rebuilding of strong families,” the release said.
Hall recently became a grandmother for the first time and said she wants to ensure that her new grandson grows up in a free country.
“She wants a future of prosperity and freedom for her grandson and for all our children so she will push back hard on every attempt towards the socialization of our way of life,” the release said.
It also said Hall will work to reduce interference from the federal government in the business world.
“She will work to remove burdensome governmental over-regulation and instead legislate for tax cuts and financial incentives that will help our businesses get back on a glide path to success,” the release said.
Hall is also committed to halting the flow of people entering the country illegally, fighting for law and order, and preserving safe neighborhoods and voting integrity, it said.
“Julie believes safe-guarding the integrity of our voting rights and preserving our constitutional rights are essential for keeping Americans free,” the release said.
Auchincloss did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
